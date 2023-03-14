Parveen Mahmud elected chairperson of RDRS Board

Parveen Mahmud FCA, has been elected chairperson of the RDRS Bangladesh Board of Trustees.

She is former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, said a press release.

Besides, Dr S M Akbar has been elected Treasurer Prof.Dr M Moynul Haque, Faruque Ahmed, Philip Biswas, Hasin Jahan, Shabbir Ahmed Chowdhury and Zahida Ispahani were elected members of the board of trustees.

RDRS Bangladesh is a non-governmental development organisation in the country. Established in 1972, the organisation has been working for the socio-economic and livelihood improvement of disadvantaged people, especially in the north-western region of Bangladesh for the past fifty years. At present, RDRS is operating its development activities in 30 districts of the country.