Parveen Mahmud elected chairperson of RDRS Board

14 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Parveen Mahmud FCA, has been elected chairperson of the RDRS Bangladesh Board of Trustees.

She is former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, said a press release.

Besides, Dr S M Akbar has been elected Treasurer Prof.Dr M Moynul Haque, Faruque Ahmed, Philip Biswas, Hasin Jahan, Shabbir Ahmed Chowdhury and Zahida Ispahani were elected members of the board of trustees.

RDRS Bangladesh is a non-governmental development organisation in the country. Established in 1972, the organisation has been working for the socio-economic and livelihood improvement of disadvantaged people, especially in the north-western region of Bangladesh for the past fifty years. At present, RDRS is operating its development activities in 30 districts of the country.

