Mahbubur Rahman re-elected as ICC Bangladesh president

Corporates

BSS
07 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Mahbubur Rahman re-elected as ICC Bangladesh president

BSS
07 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 04:58 pm
Mahbubur Rahman re-elected as ICC Bangladesh president

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of ETBL Holdings Limited, has been re-elected as the president of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)- Bangladesh for a two-year term
from April 2022 to March 2024.

Rokia Afzal Rahman, former president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and chairman of Arlinks Limited and AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group, have been elected as its vice-presidents for the same period.

Mahbubur Rahman was a former president of FBCCI, DCCI and also served as the vice president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Other members of the 19-member ICC Bangladesh Executive Board are— President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd Md Jashim Uddin, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Managing Director and CEO of ETBL Securities and Exchange Ltd Rizwan Rahman, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Vice-Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd Mahbubul Alam, and President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Naser Ezaz Bijoy.

The other members also include President of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Mohammad Ali Khokon, Chairman and CEO of Shohagpur Textile Mills Limited Abdul Hai Sarker, Managing Director of Evince Group Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Chairman of IOE (Bangladesh) Limited Aftab ul Islam, Chairman of Envoy Group Kutubuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Mir Akhter Hossain Limited Mir Nasir Hossain, Managing Director of Plummy Fashions Limited Md. Fazlul Hoque, CEO of Transcom Group and Director of Transcom Limited Simeen Rahman and Chairman of Square Textiles Limited Tapan Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, the ICC Bangladesh Secretariat has been shifted to its new office at Rangs FC Square (fifth floor), Plot# 6/A, Road# 32, Gulshan Avenue.
 

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) / International Chamber of Commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

6h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

8h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

16m | Videos
Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

2h | Videos
What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

9h | Videos
How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata