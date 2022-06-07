Mahbubur Rahman re-elected as ICC Bangladesh president

Mahbubur Rahman, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of ETBL Holdings Limited, has been re-elected as the president of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)- Bangladesh for a two-year term

from April 2022 to March 2024.

Rokia Afzal Rahman, former president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and chairman of Arlinks Limited and AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group, have been elected as its vice-presidents for the same period.

Mahbubur Rahman was a former president of FBCCI, DCCI and also served as the vice president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Other members of the 19-member ICC Bangladesh Executive Board are— President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd Md Jashim Uddin, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Managing Director and CEO of ETBL Securities and Exchange Ltd Rizwan Rahman, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Vice-Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd Mahbubul Alam, and President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Naser Ezaz Bijoy.

The other members also include President of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Mohammad Ali Khokon, Chairman and CEO of Shohagpur Textile Mills Limited Abdul Hai Sarker, Managing Director of Evince Group Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Chairman of IOE (Bangladesh) Limited Aftab ul Islam, Chairman of Envoy Group Kutubuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Mir Akhter Hossain Limited Mir Nasir Hossain, Managing Director of Plummy Fashions Limited Md. Fazlul Hoque, CEO of Transcom Group and Director of Transcom Limited Simeen Rahman and Chairman of Square Textiles Limited Tapan Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, the ICC Bangladesh Secretariat has been shifted to its new office at Rangs FC Square (fifth floor), Plot# 6/A, Road# 32, Gulshan Avenue.

