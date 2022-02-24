Influencer Hub launches ‘Meet the Influencer’ season 1

Influencer Hub, an influencer marketing agency, has recently launched season 1 of the show "Meet the Influencer" featuring content creators and media personnel.

Influencer Hub is currently working to bring brands to their specific campaigns and service-oriented target groups. The domestic platform is working to ensure the provision of influencer marketing solutions. They have already worked with more than 20 leading companies, said a press release on Thursday (24 February).

Jamshed-ul-Islam, managing director of Influencer Hub, said, "Audience is easily attracted as the branding is done through the story based content of influencer marketing. The relationship between Influencer Hub and influencers is to associate influencers with brands. We are an ideal matchmaker for influencers and brands, where both brands and influencers will be benefited."

"We are fortunate to have a number of good content creators and influencers in Bangladesh, through whom people can learn many positive and useful things besides entertainment. We're focusing on the best quality content. About 500 content creators and 1,000 influencers have already officially joined our organisation from different parts of the country," he added.

Manzoor Morshed Lincoln, director of Influencer Hub, shared future plans of the company and said, "This is just the beginning of the future influencer marketing industry in our country. We are already successfully providing influencer marketing solutions to the country's leading brands."

"Although the influencer marketing industry was present in Bangladesh before the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for it has now multiplied. We want to improve the quality of content so that we can compete with content creators worldwide," he added.

According to the media release, the guests conveyed best wishes to Influencer Hub in a video message. The influencers and senior officials of the organisation cut a cake. Crests and environment friendly trees were presented to the influencers for their support and cooperation.

The office premises became abuzz with the chats and songs of Khayyam Sanu Sandhi, Dana, Rafayat Rakib, Morshed Mishu, Raj, Neon, Rehan Rasool, Syed Nafis, RJ Nitul, Faiza, Bipro and many more.

Then Khayyam Sanu Sandhi played the guitar and sang. The show ended with Nafis and Rehan's musical performance.