Influencer shot dead in restaurant after attackers find her through social media post

Ecuadorian influencer, Landy Parraga Goyburo, was shot dead after her Instagram post gave away her location to the attackers, reports say.

Shortly before the incident, Goyburo had shared a photo on Instagram, showcasing her lunch of 'octopus ceviche' at a local restaurant, which is where she was targetted by two armed men.

Surveillance footage captured the chilling moment when two assailants stormed into the restaurant where Goyburo was dining, reports NDTV.

As she engaged in conversation with a companion, the gunmen abruptly entered, disrupting the peaceful atmosphere. Within moments, gunfire erupted, prompting patrons to scramble for safety, while Goyburo and another individual found themselves defenceless.

Despite her efforts to seek refuge amidst the chaos, the 23-year-old influencer was shot by one of the assailants.

The attackers swiftly fled the scene.

Images following the attack depicted Goyburo, a former beauty queen, lying in a pool of blood.

Prior to the assault, Goyburo had shared details of her lunch with her 173,000 Instagram followers. Investigators suspect that the attackers gleaned her whereabouts from this social media post.

The motive behind this remains unknown.

Rumours swirl regarding the possible involvement of a drug lord's widow, purportedly angered by Goyburo's alleged romantic involvement with her late husband.