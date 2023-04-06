Industry-academia linkage: A milestone for developing the Light Engineering sector of Jashore

Corporates

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Industry-academia linkage: A milestone for developing the Light Engineering sector of Jashore

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Government and entrepreneurs envision to foster industry-academia linkage for developing the Light Engineering (LE) sector - the next growth driver of Bangladesh. To complement this vision, "PRABRIDDHI: Local Economic Development" project supported by Government of Bangladesh and Switzerland, joined hands with the LE sector of Jashore and the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (IPE), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST).

With support from JUST and Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association (BEIOA), the project took initiative to create a linkage between the local LE sector and the university. As part of the initiative, students visited the LE workshops and exchanged technical know-how on modern manufacturing process with the LE entrepreneurs.

This initiative has led to the adjustment of curriculum, specifically 9 courses of the IPE department. It is worth mentioning that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative to adjust the curriculum of a public university to support the development of a local growth sector.  From now on, 3rd and 4th year students of the department will be working closely with the LE workshops as part of their course requirement.

It will enable students to test their theoretical knowledge in the workshops and get hands-on experience of the LE manufacturing process. Additionally, the workshops will be able to access the technical support from the university on a need-basis.  "The core principle of JUST is to foster R&D through providing students the exposure to real-life learnings.

In this respect, we are grateful to the Swiss government for collaborating with us for this noble initiative.'' – underscored by Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain, Honorable Vice Chancellor of Jashore University of Science & Technology and Ekushey Padak recipient, at an event on 5th April 2023. Referring to the view exchange sessions with the university students at the workshops, Mr. Shamshul Alam Shopon, Secretary, BEIOA, Jashore chapter, added that "We have got a renewed perspective on the modern manufacturing process while discussing with the students.

Also, students found it very useful to learn about the practical demonstration of tools and equipment from us. I believe this initiative will be able to ensure sustainable development of our LE sector."

jashore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

3h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

7h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

5h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

41m | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

3h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

1h | TBS SPORTS
Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

Benefits of Public-Private Partnership in running a social business in Bangladesh

5h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds