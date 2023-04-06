Industry-academia linkage: A milestone for developing the Light Engineering sector of Jashore

Government and entrepreneurs envision to foster industry-academia linkage for developing the Light Engineering (LE) sector - the next growth driver of Bangladesh. To complement this vision, "PRABRIDDHI: Local Economic Development" project supported by Government of Bangladesh and Switzerland, joined hands with the LE sector of Jashore and the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (IPE), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST).

With support from JUST and Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association (BEIOA), the project took initiative to create a linkage between the local LE sector and the university. As part of the initiative, students visited the LE workshops and exchanged technical know-how on modern manufacturing process with the LE entrepreneurs.

This initiative has led to the adjustment of curriculum, specifically 9 courses of the IPE department. It is worth mentioning that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative to adjust the curriculum of a public university to support the development of a local growth sector. From now on, 3rd and 4th year students of the department will be working closely with the LE workshops as part of their course requirement.

It will enable students to test their theoretical knowledge in the workshops and get hands-on experience of the LE manufacturing process. Additionally, the workshops will be able to access the technical support from the university on a need-basis. "The core principle of JUST is to foster R&D through providing students the exposure to real-life learnings.

In this respect, we are grateful to the Swiss government for collaborating with us for this noble initiative.'' – underscored by Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain, Honorable Vice Chancellor of Jashore University of Science & Technology and Ekushey Padak recipient, at an event on 5th April 2023. Referring to the view exchange sessions with the university students at the workshops, Mr. Shamshul Alam Shopon, Secretary, BEIOA, Jashore chapter, added that "We have got a renewed perspective on the modern manufacturing process while discussing with the students.

Also, students found it very useful to learn about the practical demonstration of tools and equipment from us. I believe this initiative will be able to ensure sustainable development of our LE sector."