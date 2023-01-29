Industries minister hands over 'The Daily Star ICT Awards' to winners

Industries minister hands over 'The Daily Star ICT Awards' to winners

Industries minister hands over &#039;The Daily Star ICT Awards&#039; to winners

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the crests to the winners of "The Daily Star ICT Awards".

On the occasion, a gala event was held at Le Méridien Dhaka on Sunday (29 January), reads a press release.

To propagate the development of ICT industry further and to recognise the front-runners who can serve as benchmarks for the others, "The Daily Star ICT Awards" organised for the seventh time.

The programme was supported by BRAC Bank and Daffodil International University and enlightened by Bangladesh Association of Software & Information Services (BASIS), Le Méridien Dhaka is the hospitality partner for the event.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University (DIU) and Daffodil Family, Russell T Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher, The Daily Star were present at the event.

ShareTrip Limited received Digital Commerce of the Year 2022, iFarmer ICT Startup of the Year 2022, BJIT Group ICT Solution Provider of the Year 2022 (International Market Focus), Digicon Technologies Limited ICT Solution Provider of the Year 2022 (Local Market Focus), Moynul Haque Siddiqui, Chairman, [email protected] ICT Business person of the Year 2022 and late Luna Shamsuddoha received the ICT Pioneer award.

The Daily Star ICT Awards

