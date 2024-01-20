Incepta hosts Annual Sales Conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
20 January, 2024, 05:45 pm
Incepta hosts Annual Sales Conference 2024

Incepta, a leading pharmaceutical company, held their Annual Sales Conference 2024 at International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka today (20 January).

The daylong programme commenced with an inspiring opening speech by Hasneen Muktadir, Vice Chairman of the company, reads a press release. 

Abdul Muktadir, Chairman & Managing Director, reminisced the various success stories and challenges of Incepta during the past years, and discussed the vision in future and motivated the participants to become successful both in the local and overseas market. 

He emphasised on the successful worldwide export of its diversified range of products including vaccine and diaper. 

Vice Chairman Hasneen Muktadir said that from the beginning of its journey, Incepta is launching market demanding medicines every year at an affordable price while maintaining high quality to ensure the benefit and convenience of everyone. Incepta is the only pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh who launched two biosimilar biologics with its own API. 

In 2022, Incepta produced and marketed the most awaited cervical cancer vaccine with an aim to make Bangladesh a cervical cancer free nation. In 2023, Incepta launched pneumococcal vaccine which is a life-saving product that was scarce in the market previously.

Dr EH Arefin Ahmed and Ehsan Aziz (Executive Directors, Marketing) discussed promotional strategies for the year 2024 and also mentioned that currently Incepta is exporting its quality products to 97 different countries. Moreover, Ashraf Uddin Ahmed and Kh. Mainul Islam (Executive Directors, Sales) analyzed the last year's sales and discussed the sales planning for the coming year. Best achievers and performers were awarded for their excellent performance in 2023. The daylong program ended with a dazzling cultural programme and gala dinner.

Incepta is committed to its vision to become a trusted healthcare company to ensure better health for everyone, everywhere. Over the years for their contribution to industrialization, environment protection, employment generation, and economic development of the country, Incepta has been honored with numerous recognitions; such as "National Export Trophy (Silver)" for the fiscal year of 2020-2021, "President's Award for Industrial Development 2020", "Green Factory Award 2020", and "National Environment Medal 2022". 

