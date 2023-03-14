Bangladesh Business Summit ended 13 March

Bangladesh Business Summit which was organised by The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) concluded on Monday (13 March).

A session titled "Bangladesh's pharmaceutical and health sector: Investment, coordination with the global market and post-LDC opportunities" was held on the concluding day of the summit on Monday (13 March) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), reads a press release.

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals presented the keynote speech in the session. At the end of the session, the organisers handed over a crest to Abdul Muktadir.

Chairman and Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Nazmul Hasan Papon MP was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Sharifa Khatun, secretary of the Department of Economic Relations of the Ministry of Finance, served as the convenor of the event.