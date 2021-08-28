Incepta hands over Tk4.59cr cheque to Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 06:18 pm

Incepta hands over Tk4.59cr cheque to Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation

Incepta has handed over a check of Tk4. 59 crore from it's profit to the `Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation' for the welfare of institutional and non-institutional labors of the country.

The cheque was handed over Thursday on behalf of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Incepta Vaccines Ltd to the foundation's representative that is affiliated under the Labor & Work Ministry of Government of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Additional Secretary Begum Jebunnesa Karim received the cheque on behalf of the Foundation. 

The cheque is handed over by the Head of Admin of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd Zahidul Alam and Senior Manager of Human Resource Enayet Hossain. 

