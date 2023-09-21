World Alzheimer's Day observed by National Institute of Neurosciences and Incepta Pharmaceuticals

On the occasion of celebrating World Alzheimer's Day 2023 on Wednesday (20 September), an awareness rally at 8:30am and a discussion at 11:00am in the Neurology conference room was organised by the National Institute of Neurosciences and Department of Neurology of the Hospital and courtesy of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The programme was presided over by the director of the National Institute of Neurosciences and the hospital Prof Kazi Din Mohammad, the joint director of the institution Prof Md Badrul Alam was present as the vice president.

Head of Neurology Department Professor Prof Maliha Hakim attended as the keynote speaker. Among them, the president of the Society of Neurologists of Bangladesh Professor Feroze Ahmed Koraishi, Impress Group Vice Chairman Abdul Mukid Majumdar (Babu), and actor Riaz were present as guests of honour. Heads of various departments of the institution were present as panellists in the programme. Associate professor of the neurology department of the institution Dr. Mohammad Salim Shahi was performed as a moderator of that programme.

The theme of this year's World Alzheimer's Day-2023 is "It's never too early or too late to reduce the risk of dementia". In the event, the experts emphasised on the services and treatment of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease and drew the attention of the concerned people to create awareness in this regard at all levels. National experts in neurology were present on the occasion.