British firm Viracorp partners with Incepta to develop nasal Covid-19 vaccine

British vaccine maker ViraCorp has partnered with Incepta to develop needle-free Covid-19 vaccine, which uses state-of-the-art intra-nasal technology.

ViraCorp's new vaccine - ViraVac - is based on the work of Lancaster virologist Dr Muhammad Munir, who has taken on the role of chief scientific officer at ViraCorp, says a press release today.

It features a unique formulation and delivery method which means it not only protects against Covid-19, but it can be delivered by nasal spray and transported using traditional cold transportation. This has numerous advantages compared to other vaccines currently on the market.

"Having a vaccination which can be transported easily and administered through a nasal delivery system reduces the heavy infrastructure and training requirements of a vaccination drive and will help ensure the vaccine can reach some of the world's most remote communities, "said Dr Munir.

In collaboration with ViraCorp, Incepta is committed to providing next-generation vaccines.

Incepta's facility has a yearly production capacity of 180 million single doses, or 1 billion doses in multi-dose format.

"Incepta always explores to acquire, develop and optimize new vaccine processes as well as production technologies. This collaboration will be a milestone to provide a new delivery system making it a very attractive solution for vaccination in developing countries like ours, alongside remote communities," said Dr Abdul Muktadir, Chairman and Managing Director, Incepta Vaccine Ltd.

Jon Chadwick, CEO of ViraCorp, is confident about where this and other recently announced partnerships will lead. "By combining our resources, we will ensure the highest standard of quality in our work to make vaccines more available, both logistically and financially," Jon said.

Dr Munir says, "This partnership with Incepta is a critical milestone to further develop our next generation Covid-19 vaccine which offers protections and blocks transmission independent of the nature of SARS-COV-2 variants". "The intranasal vaccine has been extensively validated in pre-clinical studies and has the safety profile of several decades", added Dr Rohaim.