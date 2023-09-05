IFIC Bank Trust Fund Research Grant and Scholarship Programme 2023 held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Trust Fund Research Grant and Scholarship Programme 2023 was held on Tuesday (5 September) in the conference room of Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhavan at the University of Dhaka.

To encourage and support meritorious and financially backward students, IFIC Bank has provided scholarships and research grants from the trust fund annually since 2012 as a part of its CSR contribution, which was eventually raised to Tk1 crore.

In that same connection, 40 students have been awarded 25 research grants and 15 scholarships for the educational year 2021-2022, reads a press release.

IFIC Bank Managing Director & CEO Shah A Sarwar and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman handed over the scholarship and research grant checks to the respective students from different departments.

University's Syndicate member and Theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar, Treasurer and Chairman of Dhaka University Trust Fund Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and other senior faculty members and officials from Dhaka University and Deputy Managing Directors & other senior officials from IFIC Bank were present at the event.

