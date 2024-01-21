IFIC Bank recognises achievements of meritorious children of its employees

21 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
IFIC Bank recognises achievements of meritorious children of its employees

IFIC Bank celebrated the academic achievements of the children of its employees, acknowledging their outstanding performance in SSC, HSC, O-level and A-level examinations. 

A formal ceremony was organised at IFIC Tower on Saturday (20 January) to honour these meritorious students, reads a press release.

Shah A Sarwar, managing director and CEO of IFIC Bank, graced the occasion as the chief guest, personally conferring awards and certificates to the 113 high-achieving students. 

Deputy Managing Directors, head of HRMD and other senior officials along with family members of the recognised students were present. 

The recognition ceremony specifically honoured students who excelled in their academic pursuits during the years 2022 and 2023. 

IFIC Bank

