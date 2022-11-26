IFIC Bank opens 1000th sub-branch in Meherpur

IFIC Bank has opened its 1000th sub-branch in Mujibnagar of Meherpur with the aim of building the country's largest banking network with the latest banking technology.

The bank's chairman and Adviser on Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was present as the chief guest in the 1000 sub-branch milestone celebration ceremony organized at the Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Auditorium on Saturday (26 November), reads a press release.

Meherpur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate were also present.