IFIC Bank opens 1000th sub-branch in Meherpur

Corporates

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank opens 1000th sub-branch in Meherpur

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 07:47 pm

IFIC Bank has opened its 1000th sub-branch in Mujibnagar of Meherpur with the aim of building the country's largest banking network with the latest banking technology. 

The bank's chairman and Adviser on Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain was present as the chief guest in the 1000 sub-branch milestone celebration ceremony organized at the Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Auditorium on Saturday (26 November), reads a press release.

Meherpur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate were also present. 

IFIC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

4h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

8h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

9h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

16m | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court