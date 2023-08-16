IFIC Bank observes National Mourning Day

Corporates

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank observes National Mourning Day

Press Release
16 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:19 pm
IFIC Bank observes National Mourning Day

IFIC Bank observed "National Mourning Day-2023" with due dignity and solemnity through various programmes throughout the month. 

The National Mourning Day programme began with the lowering of the national flag in the early hours of 15 August (Tuesday), reads a press release.

A 'Remembrance Meeting and Dua Mahfil' was held at IFIC Tower Multipurpose Hall at 11 am after a tree plantation programme was held in the IFIC tower premises by the senior management of the bank. 

All employees of the branches and sub-branches across the country participated through virtual platform. During the programme, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic 7 March speech was played in a digital screen. The meeting concluded with a brief speech by Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive of the bank.   

As part of observing the same event, all employees of the bank are conducting black batch holding and tree-planting activities throughout the month. 

Earlier on 14 August, the bank's Board of Directors in its 865th Board meeting organised a discussion to commemorate the day.

Besides, initiatives have been taken to deliver daily commodities to marginalised people in different areas under the 'Humanitarian Assistance Programme' through branches of IFIC Bank. 

Other activities include advertisement publication in national newspapers, special cutouts and sending messages to customers for encouraging tree plantations as part of observing the day. 

IFIC / National Mourning Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

7h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

6h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

5h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

4h | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years