IFIC Bank observes National Mourning Day

IFIC Bank observed "National Mourning Day-2023" with due dignity and solemnity through various programmes throughout the month.

The National Mourning Day programme began with the lowering of the national flag in the early hours of 15 August (Tuesday), reads a press release.

A 'Remembrance Meeting and Dua Mahfil' was held at IFIC Tower Multipurpose Hall at 11 am after a tree plantation programme was held in the IFIC tower premises by the senior management of the bank.

All employees of the branches and sub-branches across the country participated through virtual platform. During the programme, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic 7 March speech was played in a digital screen. The meeting concluded with a brief speech by Shah Alam Sarwar, managing director and chief executive of the bank.

As part of observing the same event, all employees of the bank are conducting black batch holding and tree-planting activities throughout the month.

Earlier on 14 August, the bank's Board of Directors in its 865th Board meeting organised a discussion to commemorate the day.

Besides, initiatives have been taken to deliver daily commodities to marginalised people in different areas under the 'Humanitarian Assistance Programme' through branches of IFIC Bank.

Other activities include advertisement publication in national newspapers, special cutouts and sending messages to customers for encouraging tree plantations as part of observing the day.