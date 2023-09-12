Md Rafiqul new deputy managing director of IFIC Bank

Md Rafiqul Islam has been promoted as the new deputy managing director of IFIC Bank PLC.

He will discharge his duty as the head of the branch business of the bank.

Prior to this, he served as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) of the bank. He has also discharged responsibility as branch manager of Principal, Gulshan and Federation Branch.

Before joining IFIC Bank in 2014, he worked for Trust Bank Ltd. Mr. Islam started his career at AB Bank in 1998 as a probationary officer. He completed his post-graduation in English Literature from Dhaka University before obtaining his MBA. He has participated in various trainings and seminars on banking at home and abroad.