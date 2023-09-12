Md Rafiqul new deputy managing director of IFIC Bank

Corporates

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 07:52 pm

Related News

Md Rafiqul new deputy managing director of IFIC Bank

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 07:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Rafiqul Islam has been promoted as the new deputy managing director of IFIC Bank PLC.

He will discharge his duty as the head of the branch business of the bank.

Prior to this, he served as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) of the bank. He has also discharged responsibility as branch manager of Principal, Gulshan and Federation Branch.

Before joining IFIC Bank in 2014, he worked for Trust Bank Ltd. Mr. Islam started his career at AB Bank in 1998 as a probationary officer. He completed his post-graduation in English Literature from Dhaka University before obtaining his MBA. He has participated in various trainings and seminars on banking at home and abroad.

IFIC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

6h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

6h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

13h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

2h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

1h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

3h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

8h | TBS World