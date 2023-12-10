IFIC Bank holds workshop on gender equality

10 December, 2023, 10:20 pm
10 December, 2023, 10:20 pm

IFIC Bank holds workshop on gender equality

IFIC Bank PLC has organised a workshop on building awareness for ensuring gender equality and rights in the workplace. 

The half-day workshop was held online on Wednesday (6 December) and organised by the Human Resources Management Division, reads a  press release. 

More than hundred employees from the bank's Head office and branches and sub-branches participated in the workshop. 

The workshop was conducted by Parveen S. Huda, an eminent HR trainer and National Gender Specialist for Bangladesh Bank project SPCSSECP, funded by Asian Development Bank. 

