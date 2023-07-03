IFIC Bank inaugurates branches in Meherpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat

Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank has opened three new branches in Meherpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat, said a press release.

The IFIC Bank's Meherpur branch was inaugurated at Hotel Bazar Road in Meherpur Sadar.

Md Azizul Islam, deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Meherpur inaugurated the branch.

Md Golam Rosul, president, Chamber of Commerce Meherpur were present as special guests in the opening ceremony.

Earlier, IFIC Bank's Nilphamari Branch by S.M. Sofiqul Alam Dablu, president, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nilphamari at Hazi Mahsin Road in Nilphamari Sadar. Khan Md. Shariar, OC, Nilphamari Sadar Thana Police was present as a special guest in that event.

The Lalmonirhat branch was inaugurated at Lalmonirhat Church Missionary Building located in Lalmonirhat Sadar.

Deputy Commissioner of Lalmonirhat district and District Magistrate Mohammad Ullah inaugurated the branch.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, BM, Lalmonirhat branch of IFIC Bank, Mahmuda Khatun, BM, Rangpur Branch and other senior officials were present on behalf of the bank.