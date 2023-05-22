IFIC Bank inaugurates Barguna branch in Barguna

IFIC Bank has opened its Barguna branch with the aim to include every person in the largest banking network with the largest number of branches and sub-branches (1267) in the country.

On 18 May, Barguna branch was inaugurated at Sadar road of Braguna thana, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Barguna District, was present as the chief guest in the inauguration function.

Sanjit Das, Advocate and President of Barguna press club, was present as the special guest.

Branch Manager of Sonali Bank's Barguna branch, Md Kefaeat Ullah, Branch Manager of IFIC Bank's Barguna and respected customers, renowned businessmen, dignitaries of the area were also present on the occasion.