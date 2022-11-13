IFIC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

IFIC Bank Limited recently donated 1,00,000 pieces of blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help cold-stricken people in the upcoming winter season.

Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the bank, ARM Nazmus Sakib, and MD & CEO, Shah A Sarwar jointly handed over the token blanket to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at an event held at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital on Thursday (10 November).

Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks, was present among others.