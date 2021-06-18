IDLC Asset Management Limited launches “IDLC Income Fund”

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
'Tax Rebate' remains one of the most talked about topics among businessmen and service-holders specially during the month of June, every year.  Keeping Tax Rebate and Investment Security in focus, IDLC Asset Management Limited has launched its latest mutual fund "IDLC Income Fund". 

For individuals, who have already reached the maximum investment limit of National Savings Certificate or NSC (popularly known as 'Sanchayapatra') and currently in search of a safer investment instrument to achieve maximum Tax Rebate, this fund is the best fit for them. 

IDLC Income Fund is a combination of capabilities that can alone save 10%-15% TAX by delivering maximum TAX rebate and at the same time yields regular, stable return. Keeping "Stability"- at the core, it's designed to cater lower investment risk since 40%-60% of the fund will be invested in Govt. securities or Govt. backed securities.

Due to the risk associated with direct investment in the capital market, the question that naturally knocks the mind of concerned citizens is – "What is the best way to make a safer investment for tax rebate?". Different Investment instruments come with their own limits in terms of Tax eligible investment for Tax rebate. 

Considering a higher limit in terms of Tax eligible investment and guaranteed return, Sanchayapatra is well celebrated as the most popular instrument around. Still there remains a significant number of Tax-payers who have already reached the maximum limit for Sanchayapatra investment and the capital market is the way to achieve adequate Tax rebate. For them, IDLC Income Fund is the Eureka moment with

