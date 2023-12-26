Are you searching for a safe and smart financial solution amid current economic challenges?

Image: Courtesy
Image: Courtesy

Amid current challenging economic times marked by rising inflation, depreciating local currency and turbulent banking sector, ensuring financial security is so critical yet achieving it seems so distant! When we especially think about fulfilling some of our uncompromising life goals like quality education for our kids, we really need to plan our money safely and smartly.

Do the prevailing popular savings & investment avenues serve the purpose of ensuring uncompromising life goals - safely and smartly? Consider our usual saving methods, like Deposit Pension Schemes (DPS). While safe, they offer limited returns and tax benefits. Exploring alternatives, such as stock investment, may promise higher returns, but the associated risks often dissuade many from pursuing this avenue.

In the current rising interest rate landscape, Government Treasury Bills and Bonds present themselves as a secure option with high returns without the volatility inherent in stocks. However, the catch lies in their requirement for lump sum investments and the lack of liquidity before maturity, posing obstacles for potential investors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

What if there was a SMART way to invest in Government Treasury Bills and Bonds on a monthly basis like DPS while even better than DPS in terms of return, tax rebate and devoid of the risks associated with stocks?

Enter IDLC Income Fund, secure and smart upgrade from DPS, allowing monthly investments in Government Treasury Securities. This shift represents a substantial move towards safety and higher returns, providing a significant tax rebate up to Tk75,000, notably surpassing the limited Tk18,000 offered by DPS.

Amidst economic uncertainties, the prudent step is to review and fortify our financial strategies. It's not merely about making resolutions; it's about adapting and securing our financial foundations against the unpredictability of today's economic landscape.

Understanding and embracing financial products like IDLC Income Fund becomes imperative in these challenging times. It's about building a shield for a more resilient financial future for us and our kids.

