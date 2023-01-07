IDCOL sign agreement with BB for utilising ‘Refinance Scheme for Green Products/ Projects/Initiatives’

Corporates

Press Release
07 January, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Infrastructure Development Company, IDCOL has signed the Participation Agreement with Bangladesh Bank for utilizing 'Refinance Scheme for Green Products/ Projects/Initiatives' to the tune of BDT 400 crore. 

IDCOL Executive Director & CEO, Alamgir Morshed, Chief Investment Officer, Nazmul Haque and Chief Risk Officer, Mohammed Jabed Emran also participated in the signing ceremony held in Bangladesh Bank on 05 January, read a press release.

Under this fund, the refinance facility will be extended, favoring its clients to adopt various environment friendly & renewable energy and related initiatives as per SFD Circular No: 04 dated 24 July 2022. 

Consultancy costs, repair/maintenance expenses and any expenses related to working capital shall not be included under this refinance fund, read the PR. 

