IDCOL organises tree plantation programme marking National Mourning Day at NICVD

In a solemn commemoration of National Mourning Day, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) organised a tree plantation initiative at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) hospital on 14 August. 

The event marked a heartfelt tribute to the memory of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his valiant companions who lost their lives on this fateful day in 1975, reads a press release.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and national remembrance, IDCOL took the initiative to plant 500 trees in the garden area of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). A prayer session was organised afterwards to honor the departed martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance and chairman of IDCOL, was present at the ceremony as the chief guest. 

She highlighted the significance of preserving our ecological balance and continuing the visionary ideals of our father of the nation.

Distinguished guest Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, director of NICVD, also graced the occasion as a special guest. Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL was also present in the programme.

Among others, A K M Sohel, joint secretary and wing chief of the UN wing, ERD, and SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO and CFO of IDCOL, and other senior officials from ERD, IDCOL, and NICVD were also present on the occasion.

