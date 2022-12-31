ICB receives NBR 'Crest & Tax Card' in non-banking sector for FY21-22

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been awarded as one of the top taxpayers in the non-banking sector for the year 2021-22.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman at the National Board of Revenue, handed over the crest and tax card to ICB board of directors Chairman Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan at a ceremony on 28 December, reads a press release.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present at the function as the chief guest.

Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Zaker Hossain, General Manager of ICB & higher level officials from the Ministry of Finance, NBR and different organizations were present on the occasion.