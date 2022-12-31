ICB receives NBR 'Crest & Tax Card' in non-banking sector for FY21-22

Corporates

Press Release
31 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

ICB receives NBR 'Crest & Tax Card' in non-banking sector for FY21-22

Press Release
31 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
ICB receives NBR &#039;Crest &amp; Tax Card&#039; in non-banking sector for FY21-22

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been awarded as one of the top taxpayers in the non-banking sector for the year 2021-22. 

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman at the National Board of Revenue, handed over the crest and tax card to ICB board of directors Chairman Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan at a ceremony on 28 December, reads a press release. 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present at the function as the chief guest. 

Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Zaker Hossain, General Manager of ICB & higher level officials from the Ministry of Finance, NBR and different organizations were present on the occasion.

ICB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

11h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

2h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

1h | TBS Stories
2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

8h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations