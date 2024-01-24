ICB receives top taxpayer award

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been awarded as the top taxpayer in the "Non-Banking Financial" category for its contribution to the revenue collection of Large Tax Paying Unit (LTU), Dhaka in the tax year 2022-2023.

On Wednesday (24 January), a ceremony held at Revenue Bhavan Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member of National Board of Revenue and Tax Commissioner Iqbal Bahar handed over the crest and certificate to ICB Managing Director Md Abul Hossain and General Manager Md Anwar Shamim, reads a press release.