ICB celebrates 46th founding anniversary

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) celebrated its 46th founding anniversary on Saturday (1 October).

A cake was cut as part of the anniversary celebration in the presence of corporation officials at an event organised at the local office of ICB, reads a press release.

Chairman of ICB Board of Directors Professor Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, Managing Director Md Abul Hossain, Chief Executive Officers of ICB subsidiaries, General Managers along with other officials were present at the programme.