ICAB, Padma Bank sign MoU on document verification system

Corporates

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

ICAB, Padma Bank sign MoU on document verification system

“We come into this collaboration to ensure the proper assessment of the financial statements and analysis of the risk,” the bank’s CEO says

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 08:22 pm
ICAB, Padma Bank sign MoU on document verification system

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Padma Bank Limited have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over using a Document Verification System (DVS) for audit reports and audited financial statements.

Md Moniruzzaman, president of ICAB and Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO, Padma Bank Limited, signed the MoU from their respective sides at ICAB Council Hall in Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.

ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman said DVS is well accepted by the regulators, financial institutions including banks, and corporate houses. It has enhanced the credibility of auditors a lot.

Addressing the DVS users, he said, "If there is any difficulty in operational aspects, ICAB is ready to provide any kind of help in this regard."

Padma Bank Limited Managing Director & CEO Tarek Reaz Khan said banks operate mainly for deposit mobilisation, sanctioning the loans and assessment of credit risk. To function properly, they need to assess the financial statements of the company accurately.

"We are coming into this collaboration through this MoU to ensure the proper assessment of the financial statements and analysis of the risk. It will also reduce tax evasion," he added.

Describing the background of introducing the DVS, Mohammed Forkan Uddin, ICAB Council Member & Convener, DVS steering committee, said to protect the national interest, ICAB, in collaboration with NBR, launched the DVS to help reduce the number of loan defaulters, attracting foreign direct investment, and establish financial ecosystem of the country.

ICAB Vice President Md Yasin Miah said, DVS will erase the unauthorised auditors and CA firms, and reduce the financial anomalies. It will make the banks more compliant as well, and thereby would create a compliant culture in the country.

ICAB Vice President MBM Lutful Hadee said CA firms, banks, leasing companies, and the VAT authority have to be more compliant with the existing VAT act. This DVS is such a mechanism which will help them to be more compliant with the act.

Md Shahadat Hossain, immediate past president of ICAB, urges all to make the DVS more successful to ensure transparency and accountability in the financial system of the country.

ICAB Vice President Md Johirul Islam, ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose and Padma Bank's CFO Badal Kumar Nath also spoke on the occasion.

ICAB / Padma bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

12h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

10h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

1h | TBS Stories
nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

2h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

2h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night