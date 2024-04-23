Padma Bank MD Tarek Reaz resigns, set to join NRB Bank

Banking

TBS Report  
23 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:46 pm

Related News

Padma Bank MD Tarek Reaz resigns, set to join NRB Bank

"I have resigned as the Padma Bank will be merged with Exim Bank. I’m looking to join any new bank,” Reaz said regarding his resignation.

TBS Report  
23 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:46 pm
Tarek Reaz Khan. Photo: Courtesy
Tarek Reaz Khan. Photo: Courtesy

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director (MD) of Padma Bank, has resigned from his post as the bank is set to merge with Exim Bank Bangladesh.

The banker is now set to join the NRB Bank as its new MD upon the approval of the central bank.

"I have resigned as the Padma Bank will be merged with Exim Bank. I'm looking for new banks to join," Reaz said regarding his resignation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The NRB Bank has been run by acting MDs since its MD Mamoon Mahmood Shah resigned in February.

Earlier in September, local media reported that Reaz was set to resign from his post citing personal reasons. But no official announcements were made.

After failing to get back to health with the government's Tk1,700 crore bailout package, scam-hit Padma Bank is set to merge with private commercial bank Exim Bank, in the country's first voluntary merger move, The Business Standard reported on 14 March. 

The board of Exim Bank has decided to create a single entity, acquiring Padma Bank, Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Exim Bank, told TBS at the time.

The Bangladesh Bank has appointed auditors to audit these two banks.

Tarek Reaz joined the Padma Bank as its managing director and chief executive officer in March 2022 for a three-year tenure. 

Tarek previously served as deputy managing director and COO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd.

According to the central bank guidelines, bank MDs cannot resign or be sacked out of the blue. Meaning, if an MD wants to quit a bank before his tenure runs out, they will have to provide a reasonable explanation to the relevant committee of the bank.

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma bank / Tarek Reaz Khan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

59m | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

8h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

8h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

23h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

1h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

2h | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

4h | Videos
The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

4h | Videos