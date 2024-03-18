MoU signed: Padma Bank merges with Exim Bank

Exim Bank and Padma Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today (18 March 18) to merge.

This MoU has been signed in a programme at Bangladesh Bank in accordance with the Bangladesh Bank's vision for more integration and dynamism in banking sector of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukdar was present as the chief guest in the programme.

In the presence of Exim Bank Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Majumdar and Padma Bank Acting Chairman Md Afzal Karim, the MoU was signed by Exim Bank Managing Director Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Padma Bank Managing Director Tarek Riaz Khan.

Following due process, the agreement will be executed at the earliest time.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and the chairmen of both banks said in their speech that customers are the life of the bank and their interests will be given priority.

Therefore, as a result of the merger, the customers, depositors, shareholders and employees of the two banks will be safe fully.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governors Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Nurun Nahar, Md. Khurshid Alam, and Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, managing directors of Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, executives of various departments of Bangladesh Bank as well as senior executives from Exim Bank and Padma Bank also were present in the programme.