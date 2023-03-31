IBBL organises Iftar mahfil on 40th anniversary

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organised a discussion on 'Islamic Banking for Universal Welfare' and an Iftar mahfil at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Thursday (30 March).

The bank's Chairman Prof Md Nazmul Hassan was present at the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula presided over the programme while the bank's Vice Chairman Dr Tanveer Ahmad, Risk Management Committee Chairman Major General (Retd) Engr Abdul Matin, and directors- Md Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur and Mohammed Nasir Uddin were present as as special guests.

Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder presented the key discussion.

Additional Managing Director Muhmmad Qaisar Ali delivered the welcome speech while Shariah Supervisory Committee Member Secretary Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad conducted doa-munajat.

Minister Myone Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj and Alif Group Managing Director Md Azizul Islam addressed on behalf of the clients.

Additional managing directors JQM Habibullah and Md Altaf Hossain, deputy managing directors, top executives of the bank, judges, diplomats, lawyers, industrialists, businesspersons, bankers, journalists, intellectuals, educationists, Ulema and social elites attended the programme.