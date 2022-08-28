Closing ceremony of AUW Summer School 2022 held

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 06:02 pm

Closing ceremony of AUW Summer School 2022 held

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 06:02 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Asian University for Women (AUW) Math & Science Summer School 2022, sponsored by Chevron, concluded with a Closing Ceremony held at the Asian University for Women campus in Chattogram recently.

In 2019, Chevron Bangladesh launched a pioneering partnership with the Asian University for Women (AUW) and it has been resumed again in 2022 after two years of Covid pandemic.

Overcoming the challenges of the pandemic, Asian University for Women (AUW) resumed its summer school after two years in 2022 to inspire young women in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The AUW Summer School, powered by Chevron, selected 71 bright female high school students from all over Bangladesh to participate in a diversified four-week programme meticulously focused on Math, Science and computer coding, reads a press release.

The summer school programme aimed at enhancing the skills and competencies of these students to stand out in STEM-oriented further studies and careers.

The Summer School 2022 was held from 17 July to 11 August.

The curriculum of the Summer School focused on Physics, Mathematics, and Bioinformatics.

These courses were taught by a cohort of international and local faculty with excellent academic backgrounds.

Math and Science courses were led by Joshua Talbot, and Computer coding courses were led by Cole Baker from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US.

The AUW Math & Science Summer School has granted students to explore deeper into the world of STEM through rigorous, proactive activities and lectures. Attending this programme, the students now have a diverse understanding of future careers, combined with greater critical thinking and problem-solving attitudes.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Corporate Affairs director, and Nafeesa Hossain Monali, Human Resources director, Chevron Bangladesh attended the event as guests of honour. 

Kabir in his speech highly praised the collaboration between AUW and Chevron and expressed his joy in participating in the students' journey in opting for further STEM careers.

Dr Beena Khurana, dean of Arts and Sciences, Asian University for Women, Dr Mary Vayaliparampil, director of Office for Advanced Learning, hosted the event and Rubaba Dowla, country managing director. Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan were also present at the event as chief guest. 

Students were awarded Certificate of Merit in recognition of completing the programme, the release adds.

Six students were awarded the "Emerging Woman Scholar Award" for their exemplary curricular engagement and leadership initiative.

Furthermore, two students were also awarded for assisting their peers during the Summer School 2022 for high school girls.

 

