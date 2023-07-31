HBD Services presents BUP Career Edge 2023 co-sponsored by IFIC Bank

Corporates

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 11:15 am

Related News

HBD Services presents BUP Career Edge 2023 co-sponsored by IFIC Bank

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 11:15 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

HBD Services Presents BUP Career Edge 2023 Co-Sponsored by IFIC Bank PLC, organised by BUP Career Club has been successful in providing a groundbreaking platform that revolutionises the way aspiring learners navigate their journeys. BUP Career Edge returned nationwide with over 250 participants from universities around the country to provide students with crucial insights and skills to stay ahead of the competition. The event, held from 14-16 July, featured masterclasses and interactive workshops hosted by prominent professionals and covered a wide range of issues critical to professional success.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The event was divided into three distinct bundles: Content Development Bundle, Creative and Graphics Bundle, and Data Analytics Bundle. The Content Development Bundle covered SEO, copywriting, and PowerPoint to improve communication and presentation. Creative & Graphics focused on creativity and visual communication through Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Figma workshops. Finally, the Data Analytics Bundle taught students data analysis abilities in Excel, Power BI, and Python.

The engaging sessions were well-received, with students actively participating and gaining valuable insights from seasoned professionals in each respective field. As the masterclasses concluded, participants had the chance to showcase their newfound skills through an assessment test.

The competition was made more intriguing with a Tk50,000 prize pool. Champions and runners-up from the three bundles received Tk10,000 and Tk5,000, respectively. The best campus ambassador won Tk 5,000 at the event.

BUP Career Edge's success would not have been possible without the support of its strategic and title sponsors. The whole initiative was supported by HBD Services as the title sponsor and IFIC Bank PLC as the co-sponsor. GP Academy, as the Strategic Partner, also played a crucial role in providing valuable guidance throughout the event. The event's learning partners, Amar iSchool, Creative IT, and Interactive Cares, enriched the participants' learning journey and contributed to the event's overall success.

BUP Career Edge 2023 has been steadfast in setting a new benchmark in student-oriented events, fostering essential skills and creating a brighter path for tomorrow's professionals. With the knowledge gained and connections formed, the participants now stand better prepared to face the challenges of the ever-evolving job market.

 

BUP / career advise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

2h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

19h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

43m | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

2h | TBS Stories
Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

18h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon