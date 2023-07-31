HBD Services Presents BUP Career Edge 2023 Co-Sponsored by IFIC Bank PLC, organised by BUP Career Club has been successful in providing a groundbreaking platform that revolutionises the way aspiring learners navigate their journeys. BUP Career Edge returned nationwide with over 250 participants from universities around the country to provide students with crucial insights and skills to stay ahead of the competition. The event, held from 14-16 July, featured masterclasses and interactive workshops hosted by prominent professionals and covered a wide range of issues critical to professional success.

Photo: Courtesy

The event was divided into three distinct bundles: Content Development Bundle, Creative and Graphics Bundle, and Data Analytics Bundle. The Content Development Bundle covered SEO, copywriting, and PowerPoint to improve communication and presentation. Creative & Graphics focused on creativity and visual communication through Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Figma workshops. Finally, the Data Analytics Bundle taught students data analysis abilities in Excel, Power BI, and Python.

The engaging sessions were well-received, with students actively participating and gaining valuable insights from seasoned professionals in each respective field. As the masterclasses concluded, participants had the chance to showcase their newfound skills through an assessment test.

The competition was made more intriguing with a Tk50,000 prize pool. Champions and runners-up from the three bundles received Tk10,000 and Tk5,000, respectively. The best campus ambassador won Tk 5,000 at the event.

BUP Career Edge's success would not have been possible without the support of its strategic and title sponsors. The whole initiative was supported by HBD Services as the title sponsor and IFIC Bank PLC as the co-sponsor. GP Academy, as the Strategic Partner, also played a crucial role in providing valuable guidance throughout the event. The event's learning partners, Amar iSchool, Creative IT, and Interactive Cares, enriched the participants' learning journey and contributed to the event's overall success.

BUP Career Edge 2023 has been steadfast in setting a new benchmark in student-oriented events, fostering essential skills and creating a brighter path for tomorrow's professionals. With the knowledge gained and connections formed, the participants now stand better prepared to face the challenges of the ever-evolving job market.