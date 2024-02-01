BUP hosts recognition ceremony

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

BUP hosts recognition ceremony

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 05:51 pm

To enhance the quality and teaching techniques of the newly appointed faculty members, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) had organised a month-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) starting from 8 October. 

A total of 48 newly appointed faculty members participated in the programme, reads a press release. 

The closing ceremony was held on 1 February. 

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam graced the event as chief patron and handed over certificates to the faculty members for their successful completion of FDP. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, he offered awards to numerous faculties, teachers, officers, staff, and students for their contributions to research, disciplinary actions, and national and international events, as well as their sincerity and dedication to university functions. 

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor awarded the students who participated in the special program organised on the occasion of the National Mouring Day. 

BUP high officials and other faculty members were present in the closing ceremony. 

BUP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

6h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

51m | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

1h | Videos
Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

3h | Videos
Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

4h | Videos