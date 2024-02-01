BUP hosts recognition ceremony

To enhance the quality and teaching techniques of the newly appointed faculty members, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) had organised a month-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) starting from 8 October.

A total of 48 newly appointed faculty members participated in the programme, reads a press release.

The closing ceremony was held on 1 February.

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam graced the event as chief patron and handed over certificates to the faculty members for their successful completion of FDP.

Furthermore, he offered awards to numerous faculties, teachers, officers, staff, and students for their contributions to research, disciplinary actions, and national and international events, as well as their sincerity and dedication to university functions.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor awarded the students who participated in the special program organised on the occasion of the National Mouring Day.

BUP high officials and other faculty members were present in the closing ceremony.