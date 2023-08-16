GTCL observes National Mourning Day

Photo: Courtesy
The Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) observed the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday (15 August).

The company arranged various programmes throughout the day on the occasion.

At 6:00am in the morning, the Holy Quran was recited at the company's head office and prayers were offered, said a press statement.

National flags were kept at half-mast at the company's head office and regional offices from sunrise to sunset, and arrangements were made to display drop-down banners and matching festoons.

At 8:00am, the company's general manager, directors, project directors, deputy general managers, members of the GTCL Officers' Welfare Association and the representatives of the Employees' Union paid their respects by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation installed at the head office.

Later, a discussion meeting and special prayers were held on the biography of the Father of the Nation in the conference room of the head office.

Apart from this, the officials and employees of the company along with the managing director, accompanied by officials of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division placed wreaths at the mural of the Father of the Nation located at Dhanmondi-32 at 11:30 am.

All regional offices of the company arranged various programmes on the day as well.

Various books based on the life of Bangabandhu were collected in the central library of the company's head office and arrangements were made to preserve his two books 'The Unfinished Memoirs' and the entire speech 'Bhaiera Amar'.

On the occasion of the day, the company provided lunch and dry food for the orphans.

