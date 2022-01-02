Green Delta Insurance receives ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Corporates

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 05:40 pm
02 January, 2022, 05:40 pm

Green Delta Insurance receives ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited has received the first prize of the prestigious ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2020 in the Insurance category.

This is the fourth consecutive year that GDIC has won the first prize in ICMAB Corporate Award, according to a press release.

The Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organised an award giving ceremony on 30 December in the capital.

Being present as the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd.

Among others, Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, chairman at Bangladesh Securities & Exchange Commission; Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman at Standard Bank Ltd and AKM Delwar Hussain, president at SAFA, were also present as special guests of the prestigious event.

Green Delta Insurance

