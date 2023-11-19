Grameenphone's Farha Naz recognised as Asia’s Top Outstanding Woman Marketeer of the Year

Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing of Grameenphone, has been honoured with Asia's Top Outstanding Woman Marketeer of the Year award by the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF).

The award ceremony was held in Thailand recently, where Farha Naz Zaman was acknowledged among esteemed peers and industry leaders across Asia, reads a press release.

Asia Marketing Federation (AMF) is a reputed governing body in Asia for recognizing outstanding achievements in the field of marketing across the region. AMF acknowledged Farha Naz Zaman for her exceptional leadership, contribution, and innovation in the field of marketing which has successfully realized Grameenphone's strategic vision, leading innovative approaches, and ultimately improving the convenience of millions of customers across the country.

Expressing her feelings of being recognized as one of the top outstanding women marketeers in Asia, Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing of Grameenphone, said, "I am genuinely humbled and deeply moved to have been awarded by the Asia Marketing Federation. This award is a collective effort of my team members and colleagues to uphold Grameenphone's values in empowering societies with innovative services and digital solutions and enhancing people's lives. I am proud to represent Bangladesh and the contribution of our women in the field of marketing at a global platform. I am inspired to continue my journey of excellence with Grameenphone towards the betterment of societies."

Congratulating Farha Naz Zaman on her accomplishment, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman stated, "At Grameenphone we strive to ensure a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for all to march forward to a sustainable future. We are incredibly proud of Farha's well-deserved achievement, and this recognition is a testament to her prowess and leadership abilities. Her relentless pursuit of excellence, creativity, and passion for delivering exceptional marketing campaigns has been instrumental in Grameenphone's success and she has always been ready to rise to the occasion despite challenges. Farha is a role model when it comes to thinking big and delivering even bigger things together with her high performing team members."

This accolade is a testament to Grameenphone's commitment to promoting an environment that supports diversity and equality as the company seeks to set the bar high in ensuring gender diversity and inclusion.

Farha Naz Zaman is a customer-centric, passionate marketeer who believes in always being on the learning curve - with more than 17 years of experience in various fields of sales and marketing. Prior to being appointed as the Marketing Director, she was the Head of Premium Segment in Grameenphone. She has been an advocate for gender equality and has actively supported initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring marketers and professionals, particularly women, across Bangladesh and the region.

The AMF Asia Marketing Excellence Award was organized by the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), the Apex networking body in the field of marketing with members spanning across 19 countries in Asia.