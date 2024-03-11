Grameenphone receives unified licenses, paving way to 'Smart Bangladesh'

Grameenphone, the smart connectivity provider has received the Unified Licenses named ''Cellular Mobile Services Operator License'' and ''Radio Communications Apparatus License for Cellular Mobile Services" from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) at an event organized by BTRC at its office on 11th March 2024.

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Grameenphone received the licenses from Honorable State Minister of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, reads a press release.

Also present during the ceremony were BTRC Chairman Engr. Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed and other high officials from BTRC and Grameenphone. These licenses have amalgamated existing licenses (2G, 3G & 4G) and included provisions/scope for 5G and beyond services. This achievement will further enhance the telecom ecosystem, benefiting customers and accelerating the journey towards building a Smart Bangladesh.

This technological leap will enhance connectivity and simplify telecom services by consolidating multiple existing and potential future technology licenses. It will also reduce regulatory complexities, promote efficiency, flexibility, and improve service quality. Additionally, it supports the adoption of smart technologies and aligns with the country's vision of a Smart Bangladesh by enhancing service offerings.

Appreciating this move, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone, said, "We wholeheartedly welcome this timely initiative and express our deepest gratitude to the regulators, government bodies, and policymakers for their visionary efforts. Grameenphone receiving the unified licenses mark the beginning of a transformative era, empowering Bangladesh's digital transformation and catalyzing progress. It paves the way for us to contribute significantly to the realization of the smart vision, leveraging technology to drive economic growth and social development. We look forward to ensuring superior customer experience, fostering digital inclusion and cocreating a smarter, sustainable Bangladesh. Looking at a future dominated by smart devices, AI and connected technologies, we will be able to cocreate an ecosystem which will serve to make our customers life safer, healthier, and happier."

The unified licenses foster competition in the industry, driving innovation and thereby benefiting customers through better quality and experience. Moreover, Government's emphasis on cyber security within the guidelines is a timely and strategic measure to protect its growing digital ecosystem. By mandating robust protections against cyber threats and adherence to international standards, it ensures the resilience and trustworthiness of the nation's telecommunications infrastructure amidst global digital transformation.