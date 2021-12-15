Grameenphone launches animated series celebrating 50 years of victory

Grameenphone is set to launch a digital animated story series titled "Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh" centring the glorious occasion of the nation's 50th Victory Day, on its official YouTube channel and other digital platforms on 15 December.

To pivot the history of Bangladesh's liberation war as a source of courage for the pioneers of tomorrow, Grameenphone has taken the initiative to build a digital collection of stories based on true and unforgettable events of 1971 and present them to today's children, read a press release.

As a part of Grameenphone's social commitment to the nation, "Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh" aims to empower the next generations with real stories of bravery, kindness, leadership, etc.

The series aims to inspire the future generations of Bangladesh regarding the values and integrity of its independence. It captures and tells the stories of the barbarous nine-month-long war and the heroic spirit of our liberation warriors in a suitable and appropriate manner for children.

In 50 years of Bangladesh, Grameenphone hopes to raise awareness and urges all to share these stories of liberation with children and pass the torch of patriotism to the next generation to immortalize the history of Bangladesh for generations to come.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone said, "What a remarkable legacy and example of fearlessness has been etched in history by our valiant freedom fighters. There are many learnings and stories that are hidden in our liberation war history which can enlighten our future generation and guide them to navigate obstacles and win over the battles in life. Our achievements over the past 50 years set the direction in which we are building our nation. It is imperative to instil the values of independence, among the youth and this initiative is just our small effort to do exactly that."

"We are hopeful that through our 'Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh' campaign, children will learn, know, and understand the heroic stories of patriotism which will empower our children and teach them to love their nation. As we mark the nation's golden jubilee, let us all spread love for the nation in this month of victory in the generations to come. It is our solemn responsibility to collectively teach our future generations about the bloodstained struggle for national sovereignty," he said.

Besides the launch of the animated series, Grameenphone has also unveiled the colossal painting, titled "Shadhinotar 50 Bochor" at the GPHouse. Done by eminent artist Hashem Khan, the painting shall elevate the aura of liberty and independence among the guests and officials at Grameenphone.

On the same day, Grameenphone also declared that they are going to hold a children's painting competition to celebrate Victory Day. The "Hashem Khan Painting Competition with Prothom Alo" shall take place on 12-16 December, where children aged from 3 to 12 can participate and illustrate their imagination of how they see Bangladesh in paintings.

To keep the monumental history alive, these illustrated video contents are available on Grameenphone's official YouTube channel, - https://gpsocial.co/AgamirBangladesh, and other digital platforms.