Grameenphone launches animated series celebrating 50 years of victory

Corporates

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:24 am

Related News

Grameenphone launches animated series celebrating 50 years of victory

The series aims to inspire the future generations of Bangladesh regarding the values and integrity of its independence

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:24 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone is set to launch a digital animated story series titled "Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh" centring the glorious occasion of the nation's 50th Victory Day, on its official YouTube channel and other digital platforms on 15 December. 

To pivot the history of Bangladesh's liberation war as a source of courage for the pioneers of tomorrow, Grameenphone has taken the initiative to build a digital collection of stories based on true and unforgettable events of 1971 and present them to today's children, read a press release.

As a part of Grameenphone's social commitment to the nation, "Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh" aims to empower the next generations with real stories of bravery, kindness, leadership, etc. 

The series aims to inspire the future generations of Bangladesh regarding the values and integrity of its independence. It captures and tells the stories of the barbarous nine-month-long war and the heroic spirit of our liberation warriors in a suitable and appropriate manner for children. 

In 50 years of Bangladesh, Grameenphone hopes to raise awareness and urges all to share these stories of liberation with children and pass the torch of patriotism to the next generation to immortalize the history of Bangladesh for generations to come.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone said, "What a remarkable legacy and example of fearlessness has been etched in history by our valiant freedom fighters. There are many learnings and stories that are hidden in our liberation war history which can enlighten our future generation and guide them to navigate obstacles and win over the battles in life. Our achievements over the past 50 years set the direction in which we are building our nation. It is imperative to instil the values of independence, among the youth and this initiative is just our small effort to do exactly that." 

"We are hopeful that through our 'Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh' campaign, children will learn, know, and understand the heroic stories of patriotism which will empower our children and teach them to love their nation. As we mark the nation's golden jubilee, let us all spread love for the nation in this month of victory in the generations to come. It is our solemn responsibility to collectively teach our future generations about the bloodstained struggle for national sovereignty," he said. 

Besides the launch of the animated series, Grameenphone has also unveiled the colossal painting, titled "Shadhinotar 50 Bochor" at the GPHouse. Done by eminent artist Hashem Khan, the painting shall elevate the aura of liberty and independence among the guests and officials at Grameenphone. 

On the same day, Grameenphone also declared that they are going to hold a children's painting competition to celebrate Victory Day. The "Hashem Khan Painting Competition with Prothom Alo" shall take place on 12-16 December, where children aged from 3 to 12 can participate and illustrate their imagination of how they see Bangladesh in paintings. 

To keep the monumental history alive, these illustrated video contents are available on Grameenphone's official YouTube channel, - https://gpsocial.co/AgamirBangladesh, and other digital platforms. 

Liberation War / Grameenphone / animated series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

16h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

16h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

20h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?