Grameenphone gets new CFO, CRO

Grameenphone has announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Otto Magne Risbakk and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Md Arif Uddin.

The newly appointed CFO will grace his position from 15 January 2024 while CRO's tenure has been effective from 1 October 2023, reads a press release.

Congratulating the new CFO and CRO, Grameenphone's Chief Executive Officer, Yasir Azman said, "I am delighted to have Otto and Arif on board. Otto brings a wealth of global experience and expertise, having worked as a CFO in other Telenor Business Units, which will be a valuable asset for the entire GP Management Team. I trust that under his capable leadership, Grameenphone will maintain strong performance both in growth and operational efficiency, through a clear focus on a customer-centric approach, as we evolve into a more technology and digital-centric company. On the other hand, Arif is a home-grown leader with a wealth of experience, who has previously held pivotal positions within Grameenphone's Finance Division. His innovation, out-of-the-box strategies for spearheading risk mitigation and resolving disputes will be adding significant values and efficacy to the overall risk management operations of the organisation."

Otto Magne Risbakk expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Grameenphone team.

He said, "I am thrilled to take on the position as CFO of Grameenphone, joining a leading Telecommunications company, not only in Bangladesh, but even at a global scale, and I am looking forward to developing it further alongside the entire Grameenphone team to create the best possible value for Grameenphone's customers and stakeholders at large."

The recently established Risk Management function is tasked with proactively navigating the dynamic landscape of identifying and effectively managing risks. Its primary objective is to safeguard the organization's long-term sustainability while fostering continued growth. Through a commitment to resilience and preparedness, the function ensures that the organization can effectively mitigate risks that may impact its operations and strategic ambition.

Stepping into the role of Chief Risk Officer at Grameenphone, Md Arif Uddin, said "I am sincerely honored and thrilled to embrace the role of Chief Risk Officer at Grameenphone. This newfound responsibility underscores the critical importance of risk management in the company's operations and strategic execution within the ever-evolving and challenging business landscape. I am enthusiastic about leveraging my knowledge and experience to pioneer innovative and highly effective risk management functions and strategies. I look forward to working closely with the GP Management Team and contributing to the continued success and resilience of Grameenphone."

Through ensuring fiscal prudence, optimal resource allocation, and strategic financial planning, the new CFO is expected to bring newer momentum to the organization's telco-tech transformation journey ahead. Simultaneously, the CRO, with his veteran expertise, will diligently work on identifying potential threats and build safeguards against uncertainties.