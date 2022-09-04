GP Star customers to enjoy discounts on booking through ShareTrip

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
GP Star users can avail special discounts of up to 10% on the base fare of air tickets, along with a flat 10% discount on holiday packages, booked through ShareTrip. 

Moreover, Grameenphone users can also purchase International Roaming packages from ShareTrip without any security deposit, reads a press release. 

ShareTrip and Grameenphone signed a long-term contract offering an array of benefits for their loyal customer base. The signing ceremony was held at GP House recently.

From ShareTrip, Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO; Md Nafiz Chowdhury, senior manager, marketing; and Md Fazle Elahi Rahat, assistant manager, marketing, while from Grameenphone, Farha Naz Zaman, head of premium segment; Sabbir Ahmed, head of marketing, premium segment; Md Riaz Al Faruque, head of monetization & acquisition; Nashar Ahmed, partnership manager, premium segment; and Sabbir Ahmed, specialist, premium segment, were present at the signing ceremony.  

Regarding this partnership, Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip Ltd, said, "ShareTrip is committed to offering the best services to the customers, and this partnership with Grameenphone exemplifies that effort. I believe that the leading telecom operator and ShareTrip together can successfully serve a large base of customers and offer exciting travelling privileges."

Farha Naz Zaman, head of premium segment of Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone strives to ensure the most rewarding privileges for its loyal customers. This partnership with ShareTrip will allow our valued customers to enjoy a range of privileges while opting for preferred packages. ShareTrip is popular, and our partnership will allow us to serve a common segment."

ShareTrip recently celebrated its three years of excellence as the Leading OTA (Online Travel Agency) in Bangladesh. Moreover, they are the first in the travel sector to receive funding from Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital company of ICT Division. Till now, ShareTrip has served over half a million customers from across the country. More than 8,000 agents work for the brand, making travel more accessible to even the most remote areas through a2i Digital Centres.   

