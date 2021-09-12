GP offers customers to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z series

Grameenphone (GP) has launched various exciting pre-order deals and offers for its customers who wish to get Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Z Flip3 5G device as the smartphones are available for pre-order in Bangladesh.

A press release issued from Grameenphone said, Customers can avail the pre order offers, such as – cashback, free Galaxy Buds Win and EMI cashback through placing their pre orders via GP sales channels, with up to 36 months' 0% EMI facility till September 21, 2021.

GP is also exclusively offering a 20% discount on device insurance subscription fees and GP Star Platinum Plus status with free internet bundle offers, besides gift items like GP branded polo T-shirt, handset holder and laptop pouch to the customers of the two next-level smartphones.

Samsung opened the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations.



The Samsung's Z series with versatile cameras will give a new dimension of visual treat with flex mode, dual preview, rear camera selfie and pro camera.



The powerful performance of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G ensures multi-tasking with multiple tabs and multiple window experience, and the LPDDR5 RAM will provide up to 45% less battery consumption while ensuring the fastest speed.



The dependable software, competent build quality redefines sturdy, premium, and truly ready to be carried and used daily. The entire experience of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has been further enhanced with the introduction of the 'Spen Fold' edition.



These two smartphones are also the world's pioneering water-resistant foldable phones.



The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will be available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green; and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be available in Phantom Black, Green and Cream colors.