GP launches co-branded Mastercard credit card with DBL

Corporates

Press Release 
04 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:50 pm

Related News

GP launches co-branded Mastercard credit card with DBL

Press Release 
04 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
GP launches co-branded Mastercard credit card with DBL

Grameenphone and Dhaka Bank Ltd (DBL) in association with Mastercard have recently launched two new co-brand credit cards.

The cards – World Card and Tayyebah Titanium Card – shall offer unique features to bring convenience to Grameenphone users' travel and lifestyles, reads a press release.

As per the release, these are going to be the first co-branded credit cards that any telecommunications player has with Mastercard in Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) shared his message virtually at the event. 

Yasir Azman, CEO, Sajjad Hasib, CMO and Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO graced the event on behalf of Grameenphone.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Mastercard Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO, DBL were also present at the event along with other high officials. 

With the World Card, cardholders will enjoy a true global experience with exclusive offers to the top tourist destinations like India, Thailand, UAE and more. 

It is a top-tier card offered by DBL and Mastercard that enables users to embark on international journeys with complimentary access to more than 1300 lounges around the world with complimentary access. 

World Card holders will also be beneficiaries of unlimited access at the Balaka Lounge in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. 

Additionally, customers can rejoice global connectivity with Grameenphone's pre-activated roaming facility and receive priority service at Dhaka Bank Experience Centers. All Grameenphone customers with the World card will entitled as a Platinum Star status under the GP Star loyalty program.

On the other hand, Tayyebah comes as the first-ever ever Shariah Compliant Islamic co-branded credit card that ensures Ujrah-based Shariah compliance. Tayyebah Titanium Card holders will enjoy Grameenphone's seamless connectivity during Hajj and Umrah with a pre-activated roaming facility, including a special discount on Umrah packages. 

Those availing Tayyebah Titanium Card will get their annual fees waived for three years. All Grameenphone subscribers availing of Tayyebah Titanium Card will be entitled to exclusive privileges on modest fashion and lifestyle brands and migration to Gold Star status. 

Grameen Phone / Dhaka Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

3h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

9h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

12h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

3h | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

9h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

9h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka