GP launches co-branded Mastercard credit card with DBL

Grameenphone and Dhaka Bank Ltd (DBL) in association with Mastercard have recently launched two new co-brand credit cards.

The cards – World Card and Tayyebah Titanium Card – shall offer unique features to bring convenience to Grameenphone users' travel and lifestyles, reads a press release.

As per the release, these are going to be the first co-branded credit cards that any telecommunications player has with Mastercard in Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) shared his message virtually at the event.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Sajjad Hasib, CMO and Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO graced the event on behalf of Grameenphone.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Mastercard Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO, DBL were also present at the event along with other high officials.

With the World Card, cardholders will enjoy a true global experience with exclusive offers to the top tourist destinations like India, Thailand, UAE and more.

It is a top-tier card offered by DBL and Mastercard that enables users to embark on international journeys with complimentary access to more than 1300 lounges around the world with complimentary access.

World Card holders will also be beneficiaries of unlimited access at the Balaka Lounge in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

Additionally, customers can rejoice global connectivity with Grameenphone's pre-activated roaming facility and receive priority service at Dhaka Bank Experience Centers. All Grameenphone customers with the World card will entitled as a Platinum Star status under the GP Star loyalty program.

On the other hand, Tayyebah comes as the first-ever ever Shariah Compliant Islamic co-branded credit card that ensures Ujrah-based Shariah compliance. Tayyebah Titanium Card holders will enjoy Grameenphone's seamless connectivity during Hajj and Umrah with a pre-activated roaming facility, including a special discount on Umrah packages.

Those availing Tayyebah Titanium Card will get their annual fees waived for three years. All Grameenphone subscribers availing of Tayyebah Titanium Card will be entitled to exclusive privileges on modest fashion and lifestyle brands and migration to Gold Star status.