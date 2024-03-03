GP stocks drop 8% after floor price lift

After lifting the floor price restriction on Grameenphone (GP) stocks, the company's shares experienced a significant decline of over 8% during the early hours of today's trading session at the Dhaka bourse.

Within 40 minutes of trading this morning, GP shares were traded at Tk263.30 each, marking a drop of Tk23.30 from the opening price at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Throughout the session, a total of 5.52 lakh shares were exchanged, amounting to Tk14 crore.

The downturn in GP stocks had a notable impact, leading to a 2-point decline in the key index DSEX, which settled at 6,252 by 10.40am.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued a directive stating that the floor price restriction on stocks of Grameenphone will be withdrawn on 3 March.

The floor price is the lowest price set by the securities regulator at which a stock can be traded. In January, the BSEC lifted the floor price of most stocks 18 months after introducing it.