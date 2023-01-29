Global Experience: Daffodil Polytechnic students learn and volunteering in India

A delegation of 20 students from Daffodil Polytechnic in Bangladesh embarked on a 10-day visit to India as part of an initiative to develop skilled Diploma Engineers. The students are participating in the International Volunteer and Internship Program (IVIP) at Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 15 to 22 January.

The students will engage in a volunteer training program organised by KIIT University as part of the IVIP, working with teams at KISS in the areas of academics, research, sports, and culture. Prior to their arrival, the students of KIIT University welcomed the Daffodil Polytechnic students with a special programme that included a dance performance on their campus, reads a press release.

The students also participated in a session on Bio Fertilisers, gaining specialised knowledge about the benefits and various applications of this important agricultural technique. To celebrate UNESCO's International Military Year-2023, the students, along with their peers from KISS and UMAP from various countries, showcased posters at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and participated in sessions on the Military Year theme.

This international tour provides a valuable opportunity for diploma engineering students to explore higher education options. On the third day of the trip, the students visited the large-scale kitchen of KISS, where they observed the technological steam cooking process and learned about the latest technology. They also participated in a session on the impact of climate change, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

On the final day of the program, Achutya Samantha, founder of KIIT and KISS, led a session on participation in the IVIP and presented certificates to the students, marking a significant accomplishment for the diploma engineering students.

In addition to volunteering, the students also visited the Tribal Museum in Odisha, which provided them with an understanding of the history and culture of the region. They were accompanied by the Deputy Director of Daffodil Polytechnic KM Parvez Bobby, and Vice Principal of Daffodil Institute of Engineering and Technology Abdul Hakeem.