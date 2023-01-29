Global Experience: Daffodil Polytechnic students learn and volunteering in India

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 04:11 pm

Related News

Global Experience: Daffodil Polytechnic students learn and volunteering in India

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 04:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of 20 students from Daffodil Polytechnic in Bangladesh embarked on a 10-day visit to India as part of an initiative to develop skilled Diploma Engineers. The students are participating in the International Volunteer and Internship Program (IVIP) at Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 15 to 22 January.

The students will engage in a volunteer training program organised by KIIT University as part of the IVIP, working with teams at KISS in the areas of academics, research, sports, and culture. Prior to their arrival, the students of KIIT University welcomed the Daffodil Polytechnic students with a special programme that included a dance performance on their campus, reads a press release.

The students also participated in a session on Bio Fertilisers, gaining specialised knowledge about the benefits and various applications of this important agricultural technique. To celebrate UNESCO's International Military Year-2023, the students, along with their peers from KISS and UMAP from various countries, showcased posters at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and participated in sessions on the Military Year theme.

This international tour provides a valuable opportunity for diploma engineering students to explore higher education options. On the third day of the trip, the students visited the large-scale kitchen of KISS, where they observed the technological steam cooking process and learned about the latest technology. They also participated in a session on the impact of climate change, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

On the final day of the program, Achutya Samantha, founder of KIIT and KISS, led a session on participation in the IVIP and presented certificates to the students, marking a significant accomplishment for the diploma engineering students.

In addition to volunteering, the students also visited the Tribal Museum in Odisha, which provided them with an understanding of the history and culture of the region. They were accompanied by the Deputy Director of Daffodil Polytechnic KM Parvez Bobby, and Vice Principal of Daffodil Institute of Engineering and Technology Abdul Hakeem.

Daffodil International University / Students / engineering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

10h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

9h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

17m | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

1h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

3h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund