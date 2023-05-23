Gadget & Gear opens first experience store, gadget studio, apple authorised reseller

23 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gadget & Gear, in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), has announced the grand opening of its first-ever experience store, Gadget Studio by G&G, an Apple Authorised Reseller, marking a significant milestone for Apple enthusiasts in Bangladesh. The store is located at bti LANDMARK, 16 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. As a special launching offer, customers can enjoy an exclusive discount of 10% or take advantage of up to 18 months of 0% EMI (conditions apply), said a press release.

The inauguration ceremony was attending by Md. Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of FBCCI, Nure Alam Shimu (Partner & CEO), Jahangir Alam Sacchu (Partner), Mohammad Ahsan Kabir Chowdhury (Partner) of Gadget & Gear and other officials.

Gadget Studio by G&G will offer a comprehensive range of Apple products with a redefined shopping experience for Apple enthusiasts, ensuring they can access the latest products, personalized service, and a state-of-the-art shopping environment. Apple enthusiasts can explore and purchase the latest iPhone models, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, iMac, and authorised accessories. The store boasts a premium interior with minimal and sophisticated elegance, reads the release.

Speaking on the occasion, Md. Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI, said, "The launching of this unique store in Bangladesh is a significant milestone as it aligns with our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for a 'Smart Bangladesh.' I am delighted to see Gadget & Gear boosting the prominence of the Bangladeshi technology landscape through their world-class service and launching this new Gadget Studio by G&G store."

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of FBCCI, said, "Bangladesh's rapidly growing economy has enabled the people to experience and leverage products of world-renowned brands like Apple. I believe Gadget Studio by G&G is a testament to Bangladesh's incredible journey towards a more resilient, innovative, and productive future."

