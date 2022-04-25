Gadget & Gear launches Eid Special Campaign

Gadget &amp; Gear launches Eid Special Campaign

Lifestyle gadget store "Gadget & Gear" has launched an extensive mega campaign for the first time ever on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Customers can win over 10,000 prizes, including Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka couple air tickets, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, TV, Mobile, DJI gimbal, and many more. 

This mega Eid campaign which started on the  15th of Ramadan will run till  Eid.

Gadgets & Gear has been offering special discounts and exclusive Eid gifts nearly on all products from the commencing of Ramadan. 

Customers can also avail of a maximum of 24 months with a 0% EMI facility, up to Tk 5000 cashback, and up to 50% discount on shopping.

 Also, this Eid, G&G is offering a discount of TK 10,000 or a maximum of 24 months with a 0% EMI, TK 5,000 cashback, and guaranteed eid gift on the iPhone 13 series for the customers. In addition to iPhone 13, there are also fantastic deals on Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nokia, and Motorola mobiles.

Gadget & Gear started its journey in 2011. Since 2017, the company has been striving successfully as an authorized reseller of Apple. Now, they are the largest authorized reseller of Apple products in the country. The outlets are spread in almost all corners of Dhaka city. Gadget & Gear is working with both online and offline services simultaneously. Fast delivery, a product exchange option, and an official warranty are other benefits.

 

