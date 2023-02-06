Fastrack enters Bangladesh market

Smart audio products of the popular Indian fashion brand Fastrack has arrived in Bangladesh.

The official brand launching ceremony was held on Monday (6 February) at G&G and Salextra showrooms of Bashundhara City, Level 6, Block B, said a press release.

Salextra is now the only distributor of Fastrack in Bangladesh. The brand has entered Bangladesh with Salextra.

Titan Business Head of Bangladesh Sanjay Bhattacharjee unveiled the smart audio products of Fastrack in both showrooms.

Others who were present on the occasion are Mallikarjun Patil of Fastrack, Salextra founder and Managing Director Shakib Arafat, Vice Chairman Riajul Islam and Head of Sales Mamun Khan.

Musician Raef al Hasan Rafa, Tech reviewers like Shahnaj Akhtar of Tech Theatre, Ashikur Rahman Tushar of ATC, Wahidur Rahman of TTC were also present as invited guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Bhattacharjee said, "We want our consumers to get the best product at the best price. We came to Bangladesh to know the choice of clients. After that, we will bring the products according to that."

"We will bring Fastrack products one by one sequentially. Hope this will be visible before Ramadan," he added.

Shakib Arafat said, "We really feel proud to become a part of this popular brand. The audio products of this brand are available on our online and offline platforms from now on."

"This lifestyle brand of Titan Company Limited is very popular with the young generations. And the business relation with Titan is a great achievement for us," he added.

Salextra said the price range of these products is from Tk2,000 to Tk9,000. These products will be available on various online and offline platforms in Bangladesh.

The online shops are salextra.com.bd, Daraz, Picaboo, Robi Online, etc. And the offline shops are Salextra Lifestyle Shop, G&G, Startech, and Ryans, etc.