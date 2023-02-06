Fastrack enters Bangladesh market

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Fastrack enters Bangladesh market

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:26 pm
Fastrack enters Bangladesh market

Smart audio products of the popular Indian fashion brand Fastrack has arrived in Bangladesh.

The official brand launching ceremony was held on Monday (6 February) at G&G and Salextra showrooms of Bashundhara City, Level 6, Block B, said a press release.

Salextra is now the only distributor of Fastrack in Bangladesh. The brand has entered Bangladesh with Salextra.

Titan Business Head of Bangladesh Sanjay Bhattacharjee unveiled the smart audio products of Fastrack in both showrooms.

Others who were present on the occasion are Mallikarjun Patil of Fastrack, Salextra founder and Managing Director Shakib Arafat, Vice Chairman Riajul Islam and Head of Sales Mamun Khan.

Musician Raef al Hasan Rafa, Tech reviewers like Shahnaj Akhtar of Tech Theatre, Ashikur Rahman Tushar of ATC, Wahidur Rahman of TTC were also present as invited guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Bhattacharjee said, "We want our consumers to get the best product at the best price. We came to Bangladesh to know the choice of clients. After that, we will bring the products according to that."

"We will bring Fastrack products one by one sequentially. Hope this will be visible before Ramadan," he added.

Shakib Arafat said, "We really feel proud to become a part of this popular brand. The audio products of this brand are available on our online and offline platforms from now on."

"This lifestyle brand of Titan Company Limited is very popular with the young generations. And the business relation with Titan is a great achievement for us," he added.

Salextra said the price range of these products is from Tk2,000 to Tk9,000. These products will be available on various online and offline platforms in Bangladesh.

The online shops are salextra.com.bd, Daraz, Picaboo, Robi Online, etc. And the offline shops are Salextra Lifestyle Shop, G&G, Startech, and Ryans, etc.

fastrack / Salextra / Gadget & Gear

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

9h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

9h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

20m | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

20m | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

3h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'