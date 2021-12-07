Gadget & Gear brings MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch laptops

Retail chain shop Gadget & Gear has recently brought the most-anticipated latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, in the local market.

The new MacBook Pro is available in 14 and 16-inch models.

Gadget & Gear is providing 12 months of Apple official Bangladesh and international warranty facility with each MacBook Pro, reads a press release.

Each can be configured with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and offers unprecedented levels of pro performance.

With the blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, it delivers two times faster graphics processing. Adding to that, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, the best camera, Spatial audio system, all the necessary ports & an amazing battery life are making this MacBook Pro a multi-stream performance beast.

Gadget & Gear is operating in Bangladesh since 2011 and currently, they have 22+ outlets across Dhaka city.

From 2017, they started working as Apple's authorised reseller.