Foundation course for officers held at Janata Bank Staff College

A month-long foundation course was inaugurated for the officers of Janata Bank Limited.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and CEO of Janata Bank Limited inaugurated the foundation course at Janata Bank Staff College, Dhaka on Monday (23 May), reads a press release.

Fifty probationary officers participated in the training course.

Md Ruhul Amin, principal (GM), executives and faculty members of the Staff College were present at the inauguration programme.